How this Royal family member has become ‘peacemaker’ for Prince Harry and Prince William

Prince Harry and Prince William’s cousin could help heal their rift, in wake of their grandmother’s death.

Peter Phillips, who is the son of Princess Anne and the eldest grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II, has reportedly “acted as peacemaker” for his cousins in recent years.

The 44-year-old has maintained a close relationship with the two brothers, and is reportedly used to acting as a “buffer” between them.

A source told The Telegraph: “Peter is used to acting as a bit of a buffer. He may play that role again in a bid to pull them along together.”

The businessman, who is 17th in line to the throne, previously acted as a “buffer” when he walked between William and Harry during the funeral procession for their late grandfather, Prince Philip, last year.

In recent years there has been some evident tension between William and Harry and their respective wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, as they have become increasingly distant in both their personal and professional lives.

However, the couples put their differences aside on Saturday as they greeted crowds outside Windsor Castle together.

This was the first time the couples had been seen together in over two years, amid rumours of a rift between them.

It’s understood William, who has adopted the title of the Prince of Wales, invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and his wife to “show unity”.

The two couples had not been seen together since the Commonwealth Service in Westminster Abbey in March 2020, which was held three months after Harry and Meghan announced their plans to resign as senior working members of the Royal Family.

A couple of days after this, Harry and Meghan moved to California, where they now reside with their son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1.