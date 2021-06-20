The soap stars have been married since 2017

Hollyoaks stars Danny Mac and Carley Stenson welcome their first child together

Danny Mac and Carley Stenson have welcomed their first child together.

The actors, who played Mark ‘Dodger’ Savage and Steph Cunningham in Hollyoaks, shared the exciting news via Instagram.

Alongside a sweet video, Danny wrote: “…And then there were 5 🥰.”

In the video, the couple put their hands on top of each other, before adding their dogs paws and their pregnancy scan.

It then cuts to an image of their newborn baby’s hand, and says: “Skye Bella. Welcome to the world 14.06.21.”

Carley shared the same clip to her Instagram feed.

The couple have been dating since 2011, and they tied the knot six years later.

Congratulating the couple on the happy news, Coronation Street star Faye Brookes commented: “Congratulations my love x”.

Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh, who is expecting her third child, wrote: “Congratulations to you all! Enjoy every second ❤️”.