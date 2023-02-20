Hollyoaks star Jazmine Franks announces her pregnancy in sweet post

Hollyoaks star Jazmine Franks has announced her pregnancy in a sweet post.

The actress, who played Esther Bloom in the Channel 4 soap, shared the happy news via Instagram on Sunday.

The 30-year-old wrote: “Here’s to the biggest adventure yet 🫶🏻”

“Summer 2023 is set to be a wild one! Can’t wait to cause mayhem with a mini Franks-Potter 🤍” the mum-to-be added.

A host of famous faces rushed to the comment section to congratulate Jazmine on her pregnancy.

Her former co-star Jessica Fox wrote: “Oh my goodness! Congratulations beautiful lady! How exciting!! Xxxxx”

Sarah Jayne Dunn commented: “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️”