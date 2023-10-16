Holly Willoughby ‘using time off to work on her marriage’ after ‘toughest test yet’

Holly Willoughby is reportedly using her time off to work on her marriage to Dan Baldwin, after their “toughest test yet”.

The popular presenter has been married to TV producer Dan since 2007, and the notoriously private couple share three children.

It’s been a very difficult year for Holly, both personally and professionally.

Earlier this year, her former close friend and This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield’s affair admission threw the show into chaos.

And just this month, a man was arrested after an alleged plot to kidnap and murder Holly was revealed.

Shortly afterwards, Holly announced she will not be returning to This Morning, after 14 years at the helm.

According to OK! Magazine, Holly is taking this time off work to focus on her marriage to Dan, after a challenging few months.

A source told the publication: “Holly has been to hell and back over the last 12 months, and she has come extremely close to breaking point in recent weeks.”

“But Dan has been her saviour throughout all the emotional turmoil and the Phillip Schofield backlash she’s faced this year.”

“Neither of them could have predicted the events of the last few months. Phillip’s scandal and Holly’s subsequent decline in popularity shook them both as individuals.”

“Holly’s confidence was knocked and Dan struggled to see her feeling down. Now that Holly has stepped back from a career she adores, they’ll face their toughest test yet as a couple,” the source continued.

“Dan has lifted her up when she’s felt her lowest, and he’s been a shoulder to cry on during the most difficult days.”

“They’ve come back fighting every time obstacles have been thrown their way. I have no doubt they’ll do it again.”

Holly and Dan have been married for 16 years, and they share three children – Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and Chester, 9.

Holly announced her shock departure from the show last week in a statement shared to Instagram.

The 42-year-old wrote: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.”

“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.”

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day,” she continued.

“Richard and Judy said ‘we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers’.”

“It’s been an honour to just be part of it’s story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.”

“I will miss you all so much,” she added, before signing off with, “Holly.”

Before her departure, Holly has been hosting This Morning with a rotation of guest presenters – following the departure of her co-host Phillip.

Phillip announced his sudden departure from the ITV show back in May, shortly before he admitted to having an affair with a younger male colleague.