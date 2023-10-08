Holly Willoughby to skip the Pride of Britain Awards as she remains under police protection

Holly Willoughby has reportedly scrapped her plans to attend the 2023 Pride of Britain Awards, as she remains under police protection.

On Wednesday night, a 36-year-old man was arrested by police who allegedly found “sinister messages” threatening to kidnap and “seriously harm” the This Morning presenter.

Holly, who is said to be “distraught”, has since decided to skip out on tonight’s star-studded awards show – according to multiple reports.

It comes amid reports Holly is taking a break from This Morning for the foreseeable future amid the investigation.

A source told The Mail on Sunday: “As the days go by, something like this doesn’t get any easier for Holly but it is difficult to think about any kind of work right now, let alone when your job is to present a live television show.”

“She needs to be around her nearest and dearest and take the right advice from the right people, too. The This Morning presenters have been in touch with her and they will juggle covering her role for as long as is needed.”

It comes after Gavin Plumb, the man accused of the kidnap and murder plot, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday accused of offences – including soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

The security guard was reportedly found in possession of weapons and had contacted a hitman in the US to kill Holly.

He spoke only to confirm his name and address, and has been remanded in custody and will appear before the city’s crown court on November 3.