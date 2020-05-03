Holly Willoughby confirms she has quit Celebrity Juice

Holly Willoughby has confirmed her departure from popular ITV show Celebrity Juice – after starring on the show for 12 years.

The This Morning presenter has quit the show, after sources said she felt it was time to move on.

Taking to her Instagram page, Holly, 39, confirmed the news with her 6 million followers.

Sharing a collage of photos from her time on the show, she wrote: “Thank you @celebjuiceofficial for 12 years of fantastic chaos… I can’t quite believe what we’ve done and how quick that time has gone.”

“Thank you to you all for watching..we’ve always had the loudest and best audiences. Also a huge thank you to @itv2 for believing in the show in the first place and for all of your support…Over the years the production team has changed, however to anyone lucky enough to have worked on the show, they will know that we really do have the best time, it’s never felt like work and always been to me like a night out…”

“Thank you for all your ingenious ideas and hard work… all good things must come to an end and nothing lasts forever… It’s time for me to hand over my team captain seat to some lucky lucky person… whoever that is, know you are about to get one of the best jobs in telly working with one of comedies finest… @keithlemon.

“Where to begin… I remember starting this journey with you and saying ‘I think this might work’… my goodness me it did… three friends, you me and @fearnecotton … and that is what is at the heart of it.. friendship… I love the bones of you Lemon! Thank you for making me laugh for twelve years.

“I’ll be back as a guest and just to make sure someone is keeping you in check… if I don’t see you through a week or next week or the week after… know you are always in my heart… ❤️,” she ended the post.

