Holly Willoughby opens up about her struggle with dyslexia

Holly Willoughby has opened up about her struggle with dyslexia.

The TV presenter has revealed that the learning disorder drained her confidence, however, she has finally found “peace” with it.

“I’ve struggled with dyslexia since I was young and it used to hold me back,” she told Red magazine.

“At school, reading out loud absolutely terrified me because I’d get all the words wrong and I was convinced everybody thought I was stupid.”

“It still happens now – most of the mistakes I make on This Morning are because of it, but it doesn’t do what it did to me back then because I don’t let it have power.”

“I now know that it’s all about how you package it in your head.”

The 39-year-old only discovered she had dyslexia as an adult, and she uses special coloured scripts to help her present This Morning.

The news comes after the mother-of-three confessed that she’s “riddled with guilt” about missing her children’s early school drop-offs to present This Morning.

Holly shares 11-year-old Harry, 9-year-old Belle, and 5-year-old Chester, with her TV producer husband Dan Baldwin.

