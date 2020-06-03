Holly Willoughby admits she’s been ‘riddled with guilt’ as a working mum

The presenter shares three children with her husband Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby has opened up about the struggles of being a busy working mum.

The TV presenter has admitted she’s “riddled with guilt” about missing her children’s early school drop-offs to present This Morning.

Speaking to Red magazine, the 39-year-old said: “Becoming a mum was the only thing I knew I definitely wanted when I was growing up, but the image I had never involved me being a working mum. That’s the biggest challenge.”

“I’ve been riddled with guilt about getting that part wrong. You love them so much and you don’t want to mess them up.”

The mother-of-three said she felt especially guilty when she couldn’t drop her children off at school.

“I didn’t do the drop-off because I was working. I hate that I wasn’t there because those memories you can’t get back,” she continued.

Holly shares 11-year-old Harry, 9-year-old Belle, and 5-year-old Chester, with TV producer husband Dan Baldwin.

The news comes after Holly announced her decision to quit Celebrity Juice after 12 years – so she can spend more time with her family.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.