Here’s who is tipped to win the 2023 winter series of Love Island

Love Island returned to our screens on Monday night for a winter series.

Although the show is only a few days in, there are already some blossoming romances in the villa.

According to Betway, Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall are the current favourites to win the series with 9/2 odds.

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad follow behind at 6/1, while Anna-May Robey and Haris Namani are 7/1.

However, it looks like there could be trouble in paradise for Anna-May and Haris on tonight’s show, as Haris tells Olivia she is the girl he is “the most sexually attracted to”.

Olivia and Haris’s odds to win the show, should they couple up, are at 14/1.

Check out the full odds for Love Island’s winning couple below:

Lana Jenkins & Ron Hall: 9/2

Tanya Manhenga & Shaq Muhammad: 6/1

Anna-May & Haris: 7/1

Tanyel Revan & Kai Fagan: 8/1

Anna-May Robey & Kai Fagan: 10/1

Olivia Hawkins & Kai Fagan: 10/1

Olivia Hawkins & Haris Namani: 14/1

Tanya Manhenga & Tom Clare: 16/1

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

