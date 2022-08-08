Here’s who is tipped to host the new season of Big Brother

It’s official: Big Brother will return to TV screens in 2023!

Following the announcement, leading bookmaker Ladbrokes has seen a flurry of bets on potential hosts for the reboot of the iconic reality show.

Rylan Clark, who won series 11 of Celebrity Big Brother, is the bookies current favourite at 6/4 to take the presenter’s reigns.

Former ‘Inbetweeners’ star Emily Atack is second favourite at 5/1, followed by TV funny man Mo Gilligan, who rounds off the top three at 6/1.

Davina McCall, the original and longest-serving Big Brother host is also in the running at 8/1 to land the gig.

Laura Whitmore, who is fresh off the back of another successful season presenting Love Island, is also popular among punters, with Ladbrokes forced to slash her odds to 10/1 from 16/1 following a recent run of bets.

Other Irish names in the mix include popular comic and podcaster, Joanne McNally who can be backed at 25/1, and Jedward, who are currently an outsider bet at 100/1.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “Reality TV fans are buzzing with the Big Brother reboot news.”

“Since the announcement, we have been inundated with bets on potential hosts for the new show, including a flurry of bets on Irish stars Laura Whitmore, Joanne McNally and Jedward.”

“If the latest odds are to be believed, we wouldn’t be surprised to see an Irish presenter at the helm when the show returns to our screens next year!”

Check out the full odds below:

6/4 Rylan Clark, 5/1 Emily Atack, 6/1 Mo Gilligan, 8/1 Davina McCall, 8/1 Maya Jama, 10/1 Laura Whitmore, 12/1 Emma Willis, 12/1 Alison Hammond, 16/1 AJ Odudu, 20/1 Josie Gibson, 25/1 Dermot O’Leary, 25/1 Joanne McNally, 25/1 Brian Dowling, 25/1 Olly Murs, 33/1 Marvin Humes, 33/1 Katherine Ryan, 33/1 Brian Belo, 100/1 Jedward