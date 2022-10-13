Here’s who is tipped to end Ant and Dec’s 20-year ‘Best Presenter’ reign at the NTAs

Ant and Dec have won the best TV presenter award at the National Television Awards for the past 20 years.
The presenting duo have been nominated three times for two awards at tonight’s show – Best TV Presenter and The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award for their shows Saturday Night Takeaway and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
However, there is one TV presenter tipped to end the pair’s 20-year Best TV Presenter reign.
A host of famous faces have tipped Alison Hammond to win Best TV Presenter at the 2022 National Television Awards.
NTAs host Joel Dommett described the mom-of-one as a “force of nature”.
Speaking to MailOnline, he said: “Alison is very popular… it could be the year for Alison to break Ant and Dec’s streak. For me it’s a win, win situation and I’m sure it is for them as well.”
“Ant and Dec are still so good. If everyone was just voting for them because they’ve won it for 20 years they may as well just win another I would understand, but people don’t vote for them for that. Viewers vote for them because they’re so good still.”
“But If it was to go to anyone else then I would be happy for it to go to Alison – she’s a wonderful force of nature, very infectious, and she’s always been that way,” Joel continued.
“Since I met her 10 years ago, she’s always been like that. She has been on TV for so long and has become this main presenter the last couple of years, but she was on Big Brother, I’m A Celeb, she’s had a hell of a career.”
Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway also backed Alison to scoop the award on the night.
“Alison Hammond might be in with a shout. I’ve just been on a DNA Journey with Alison. She’s huge fun and absolutely brilliant.”
“I got to know her very well,” Kate continued. “I love Ant and Dec – we all love Ant and Dec – but if it isn’t them, I would love it to be Alison Hammond.”
Tipping Point host Ben Shephard replied: “Wouldn’t that be fabulous?,” as Susanna Reid agreed: “It’s been [Ant and Dec] every single year.”
Kate responded: “They’ve had a run,” to which Susanna said: “I can imagine Ant and Dec even thinking it’s time for someone other than Ant and Dec. Maybe it is Alison Hammond’s year.”
This Morning presenter Gok Wan also believes that Alison should win Best TV Presenter at the NTAs.
Speaking to The UK Mirror about who could potentially scoop the award, he admitted: I don’t know, I’ve got no idea. I absolutely adore Alison, she’s a really good friend of mine, we work together, we always have lots and lots of fun.”
“She’s no different from what you see on screen, she’s absolutely amazing, I think she’s a very deserving winner but equally, so are Ant and Dec.”
“Alison, there is nobody else like her, they definitely broke the mould with her and I’m so glad they did because she is such a gift for us all.”
The nominees for Best TV Presenter are Alison, Ant and Dec, Graham Norton and The Chase’s Bradley Walsh.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
New Drama
- Heart Stopper
- This Is Going To Hurt
- Time
- Trigger Point
Talent Show
- Britain’s Got Talent
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
- Strictly Come Dancing
- The Masked Singer
Authored Documentary
- Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
- Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek
- Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
- Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism
- Tom Parker: Inside My Head
Returning Drama
- Bridgerton
- Call the Midwife
- Peaky Blinders
- The Split
TV Presenter
- Alison Hammond
- Ant & Dec
- Bradley Walsh
- Graham Norton
Factual Entertainment
- Clarkson’s Farm
- Gogglebox
- Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
- The Great British Bake Off
Drama Performance
- Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders
- Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton
- Nicola Walker as Hannah in The Split
- Vicky McClure as Lana Washington in Trigger Point
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
- Taskmaster
- The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama
- Coronation Street
- EastEnderes
- Emmerdale
- Neighbours
Expert
- Jay Blades
- Kaleb Cooper
- Martin Lewis
- Sir David Attenborough
Serial Drama Performance
- Gillian Wright as Jean Slater in EastEnders
- Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale
- Paige Sandhu as Meena Jutla in Emmerdale
- Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders
Quiz Game Show
- Beat the Chasers
- In For A Penny
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
- The 1% Club
Rising Star
- Charitha Chandran as Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton
- Joe Locke as Charlie Spring in Heartstopper
- Kit Connor as Nick Nelson in Heartstopper
- Paddy Bever as Max Turner in Coronation Street
Daytime
- Loose Women
- The Chase
- The Repair Shop
- This Morning
Comedy
- After Life
- Derry Girls
- Not Going Out
- Sex Education
Talent Show Judge
- Anton Du Beke
- David Walliams
- Mo Gilligan
- RuPaul
Goss.ie will be covering the NTAs Red Carpet live on our social, so make sure you’re following us on Instagram and Twitter.