Here’s who is tipped to end Ant and Dec’s 20-year ‘Best Presenter’ reign at the NTAs

Ant and Dec have won the best TV presenter award at the National Television Awards for the past 20 years.

The presenting duo have been nominated three times for two awards at tonight’s show – Best TV Presenter and The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award for their shows Saturday Night Takeaway and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

However, there is one TV presenter tipped to end the pair’s 20-year Best TV Presenter reign.

A host of famous faces have tipped Alison Hammond to win Best TV Presenter at the 2022 National Television Awards.

NTAs host Joel Dommett described the mom-of-one as a “force of nature”.

Speaking to MailOnline, he said: “Alison is very popular… it could be the year for Alison to break Ant and Dec’s streak. For me it’s a win, win situation and I’m sure it is for them as well.”

“Ant and Dec are still so good. If everyone was just voting for them because they’ve won it for 20 years they may as well just win another I would understand, but people don’t vote for them for that. Viewers vote for them because they’re so good still.”

“But If it was to go to anyone else then I would be happy for it to go to Alison – she’s a wonderful force of nature, very infectious, and she’s always been that way,” Joel continued.

“Since I met her 10 years ago, she’s always been like that. She has been on TV for so long and has become this main presenter the last couple of years, but she was on Big Brother, I’m A Celeb, she’s had a hell of a career.”

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway also backed Alison to scoop the award on the night.

“Alison Hammond might be in with a shout. I’ve just been on a DNA Journey with Alison. She’s huge fun and absolutely brilliant.”

“I got to know her very well,” Kate continued. “I love Ant and Dec – we all love Ant and Dec – but if it isn’t them, I would love it to be Alison Hammond.”

Tipping Point host Ben Shephard replied: “Wouldn’t that be fabulous?,” as Susanna Reid agreed: “It’s been [Ant and Dec] every single year.”

Kate responded: “They’ve had a run,” to which Susanna said: “I can imagine Ant and Dec even thinking it’s time for someone other than Ant and Dec. Maybe it is Alison Hammond’s year.”

This Morning presenter Gok Wan also believes that Alison should win Best TV Presenter at the NTAs.

Speaking to The UK Mirror about who could potentially scoop the award, he admitted: I don’t know, I’ve got no idea. I absolutely adore Alison, she’s a really good friend of mine, we work together, we always have lots and lots of fun.”

“She’s no different from what you see on screen, she’s absolutely amazing, I think she’s a very deserving winner but equally, so are Ant and Dec.”

“Alison, there is nobody else like her, they definitely broke the mould with her and I’m so glad they did because she is such a gift for us all.”

The nominees for Best TV Presenter are Alison, Ant and Dec, Graham Norton and The Chase’s Bradley Walsh.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

New Drama

Heart Stopper

This Is Going To Hurt

Time

Trigger Point

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing

The Masked Singer

Authored Documentary

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

Tom Parker: Inside My Head

Returning Drama

Bridgerton

Call the Midwife

Peaky Blinders

The Split

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Graham Norton

Factual Entertainment

Clarkson’s Farm

Gogglebox

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

The Great British Bake Off

Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton

Nicola Walker as Hannah in The Split

Vicky McClure as Lana Washington in Trigger Point

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Taskmaster

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnderes

Emmerdale

Neighbours

Expert

Jay Blades

Kaleb Cooper

Martin Lewis

Sir David Attenborough

Serial Drama Performance

Gillian Wright as Jean Slater in EastEnders

Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale

Paige Sandhu as Meena Jutla in Emmerdale

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders

Quiz Game Show

Beat the Chasers

In For A Penny

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

The 1% Club

Rising Star

Charitha Chandran as Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring in Heartstopper

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson in Heartstopper

Paddy Bever as Max Turner in Coronation Street

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Comedy

After Life

Derry Girls

Not Going Out

Sex Education

Talent Show Judge

Anton Du Beke

David Walliams

Mo Gilligan

RuPaul

