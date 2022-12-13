Here’s how much Cheryl is set to earn for her West End debut

Cheryl stunned fans last week, as she announced she’s set to make her acting debut on the West End.

The former Girls Aloud star landed a starring role in the stage production 2:22 A Ghost Story.

The 39-year-old will play Jenny in the show, which is running from January to April at the Lyric Theatre.

According to The UK Sun, the Girls Aloud star is set to earn at least £100,000 from her role in 2:22 A Ghost Story.

An industry booker said: “Cheryl is getting around £1,000 a show.”

“The deal is £100,000 but will also be linked to ticket sales so if she helps shift around 80% of seats then she’ll be entitled to more money on top of that.”

Last week, it was announced that Cheryl will replace former Love Island host Laura Whitmore, who took on the role of Jenny in September.

Jenny was also previously played by Giovanna Fletcher and Lily Allen.

Confirming the news on Instagram today, Cheryl wrote: “Hey!!! .. I am SO excited to be starring in the west end thriller @222aghoststory!!

“I will be playing the role of Jenny from January – April! I went to see the show with a previous cast and LOVED IT!”

“It is a totally new and exciting experience for me so if you’re looking for a fun night out & some entertainment in your new year tickets are available now… whenever you’re ready.”