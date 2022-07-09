Helen McRory leaves lavish estate to her family

Helen McRory has left behind her £850K estate to her husband Damian Lewis, and their two children.

Probate documents showed that the late actress had put her fortune into a trust, and named Damian and Coutts bank as trustees.

The couple’s teenage children, daughter, Manon, 15, and son, Gulliver, 14, alongside any future grandchildren have been named as beneficiaries.

Helen passed away in April 2021 at the age of 52, following a secret battle with breast cancer.

In a moving eulogy, Damian told how Helen urged him to find love again after her passing.

The ‘Band of Brothers’ actor confirmed his new relationship with Alison Mosshart earlier this week, 14 months after he was devastated by his wife’s passing.

Their latest appearance as a couple showed them cosied up together at private members’ club The House of KOKO’s summer party, however, the actor still donned his wedding ring to honour his late wife.

