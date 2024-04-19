Harry Styles’ stalker sentenced to prison after harassing him with ‘8,000 cards in less than a month’

A woman who stalked Harry Styles has been sentenced to prison.

Myra Carvalho, 35, reportedly stalked the singer by sending him 8,000 cards in less than a month.

Appearing at Hendon Magistrates’ Court in London, the woman was sentenced to 14 weeks’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to stalking involving serious alarm or distress.

She was also slapped with a 10-year restraining order, and has been banned from attending any events where he is performing.

The 35-year-old was also told not to enter an area of northwest London, and was ordered not to contact Harry directly or indirectly.

Back in January, it was reported that Harry has been left “shaken” by the stalker.

At the time, Myra’s actions were said to have had a “substantial adverse effect’ on Harry’s “usual day-to-day activities.”

Incidents like this are not uncommon for the superstar, as he faced a similar situation in 2019 and 2022.

Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, who is originally from Spain, was found guilty of stalking the former 1D star in 2019 and was barred from going within 250m of him.

The 28-year-old was then accused of assaulting a woman working at Harry’s house in North London to get inside in 2022.

Pablo was also accused of damaging property, as he allegedly broke a vase amidst the rampage.

The Spanish native appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later that week for breaching his restraining order by “turning up at the victim’s house”.

He was further charged with criminal damage to Harry’s property valued under £5,000, and charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry into the property.