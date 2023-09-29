Harry Potter’s Emma Watson pays tribute to the late Sir Michael Gambon: ‘We will miss you’

Emma Watson has paid tribute to her late Harry Potter co-star Sir Michael Gambon.

The pair respectively played Hermione Granger and Professor Albus Dumbledore in the popular franchise.

Sir Michael sadly passed away on September 28 at the age of 82, after a battle with pneumonia.

A statement on behalf of his wife Lady Gambon and son Fergus, issued by publicist Clair Dobbs, said: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.”

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.”

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Emma shared a photo of Sir Michael as she wrote a touching tribute to her late co-star.

Emma penned: “Kind kind kind Michael Gambon.”

“You never took it too seriously but somehow delivered the most serious moments with all the gravitas.”

“Thank you for showing us what it looks like to wear greatness lightly. We will miss you. xx.”