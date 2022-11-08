Harry Potter star Leslie Phillips dies aged 98

Leslie Phillips has sadly died aged 98.

The actor was best known for voicing the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films, and also appeared in the Carry On and Doctor in the House film series.

He retired from acting in 2012.

The wonderful Leslie Phillips CBE has left us. Aged 98. A true gentleman, fantastic actor and the nicest man I’ve ever met. His stories were the best.. RIP Leslie Phillips pic.twitter.com/2uS0OAyZmh — Stuart Antony (@STU_ACTOR) November 8, 2022

Leslie’s wife Zara said: “I’ve lost a wonderful husband and the public has lost a truly great showman.”

“He was quite simply a national treasure. People loved him. He was mobbed everywhere he went.”

“When we married he cheekily introduced me to the Press as royalty, insisting I was the new Zara Phillips and that I was related to the Queen.”

Such a heavy heart with the news that national treasure Leslie Phillips has died at the age of 98. A legend of British cinema and an absolute gentleman into the bargain. One of the greats without a doubt. So long Leslie and thank you for the memories. pic.twitter.com/eYmbLzB1su — Sid's Place (@sidjamesplace) November 8, 2022