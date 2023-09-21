Great British Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood marries fiancée Melissa Spalding in destination wedding

Paul Hollywood has reportedly married his fiancée Melissa Spalding in a destination wedding.

According to MailOnline, the Great British Bake Off star and the pub landlady tied the knot in Ayia Athanasia chapel, which forms part of Cyrpus’s most exclusive hotel, the Anassa.

The couple’s wedding celebrations are said to have kicked off on Wednesday, September 20 with a ceremony in the late afternoon.

Paul and Melissa’s nuptials were followed by a reception and a late-night party.

Wedding guests included close family members and a number of Paul’s celebrity friends – including his fellow GBBO judge Prue Leith.

A source told the publication: “It was a very tasteful and stylish wedding and the hotel management really pulled out all the stops to make it a memorable day. There was a very lively party with loud music and lots of drinking that went on until late into the night.”

“Paul is very close to the hotel owners and they made sure that everybody had a great time. He loves Cyprus and it was a wonderful setting for what was a beautiful occasion.”

Paul has been dating Melissa since 2019.

It’s understood he secretly popped the question on Easter Sunday 2022.

The Great British Bake Off judge was previously married to ex-wife Alexandra for 19 years.