Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood ‘engaged to girlfriend Melissa Spalding’

Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend Melissa Spalding.

The 56-year-old TV judge has been dating the 38-year-old landlady since 2019, and it is understood he secretly popped the question at Easter.

A source told The Sun: “Paul proposed some months ago, but they have been keeping it very quiet since then.”

“It’s only in the past month that she has begun wearing her engagement ring out in public, and sharing their news with friends.”

“There are no wedding plans in place yet,” the insider added.

Paul was previously married to ex-wife Alexandra for 19 years.