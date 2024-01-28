Good news for fans of Adele

Fans of the British singer Adele will be pleased to hear this news!

It may not be much longer until we see the songstress return to the Emerald Isle, as the 35-year-old has revealed she plans to tour her next album.

The last time the Easy On Me singer toured was back in 2016 and 2017, in support of her third studio album, 25.

The singer is currently amidst her first concert residency in Las Vegas which is set to include in June, after two years performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Speaking at one of her shows, the mother-of-one revealed: “I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time… But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.”

However, fans may have to wait some time, as there is currently no talks of the singer’s fifth studio album.

Adele says she will tour for her next album: “I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time… But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.” pic.twitter.com/HuJKseKiiP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 28, 2024

Adele’s US residency, Weekends With Adele began on November 18 2022, and after being extended, it is set to conclude its run on June 15 2024.

As part of it, she performs two shows at the venue every weekend.

Her last worldwide tour ran through multiple continents and lasted 121 shows.