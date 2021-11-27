GMB host Susanna Reid opens up about ‘traumatic’ knife attack after being mugged in the street

Susanna Reid has opened up about the terrifying moment she was mugged by a man with a knife, who left a “slash” across her body.

The Good Morning Britain presenter shared her story as she backed Crystal Palace’s Divert scheme, which aims to reduce knife crime and anti-social behaviour.

Speaking at an event held by the Palace For Life Foundation, of which she is a patron, Susanna said the incident occurred in Brixton, South London when she was in her early 20s.

The 50-year-old said: “Twenty-five years ago, I was walking through South London. I had just taken a load of cash out of a cash machine to go out for a night out.”

“And a young lad came up to me and got my bag off me. And as he ran away, I ran after him. And in fact, he dropped my bag, he took the money.”

“But I looked down at the bag, and at my coat. And there was a knife slash across my body, through my clothes and through my bag.”

Susanna admitted the attack had a “traumatic effect” on her.

She continued: “I feel particularly affected and touched and moved to support the work that is being done to tackle knife crime. And my heart breaks for anybody who has been affected.”

“I’ve got three teenage boys. And we know it’s hard to find a group of teenagers in South London who are not affected in some way by knife crime.”