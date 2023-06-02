Georgia Harrison makes heartbreaking confession after revenge porn trial

Georgia Harrison has made a heartbreaking confession following her revenge porn trial with her ex Stephen Bear.

During her appearance on Friday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, the Love Island star revealed she’s “hyper aware” and finds herself checking for hidden cameras when getting intimate with someone.

Discussing a woman’s abuse case, Georgia said: “It’s so funny because when she mentioned looking for cameras because they’re so small, I actually do do that.”

“Whereas she was actually filmed for a lot longer period of time, so it probably affects her more.”

“But especially when I’m getting into new relationship or something, if I’m becoming intimate, I’ll always be sort of still looking around even if I completely trust the person I’m with.”

“I’m just hyper aware of ‘could something be filming me?’ which is quite irrational but is I guess a form of PTSD.”

Speaking about how she’s doing now, Georgia said: “I’m really coming out other end and fit back into normal life, I’m looking at it to support other victims and help them through it.”

Bear was sentenced to 21 months in prison on March 3, after he was found guilty of sharing a secret sex tape of him and Georgia in 2020.

He filmed the pair having sex on CCTV without Georgia’s consent and claims he made £40,000 after he uploaded it to OnlyFans.

Bear was convicted of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films.

Alongside his 21-month jail sentence, Bear was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years and was slapped with a five-year restraining order banning him from contacting Georgia.

Bear will also have notification requirements to keep police informed about his address and whereabouts for 10 years.

Victims of any kind of sexual offence in the UK are automatically granted anonymity, but Georgia bravely decided to waive her right to anonymity in order to speak out about her experience.

The former Love Island star opened up about the ordeal in an ITV documentary called Georgia vs. Bear: Revenge Porn, which aired last week.

The documentary featured vlogs from Georgia as the case unfolded, as well as interviews from her mum Nicola and fellow Love Island contestants.