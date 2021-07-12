Geordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei confirms new romance

Sophie Kasaei has confirmed she is dating someone.

The Geordie Shore star revealed a tarot card reader predicted the name of her mystery man months before they started dating.

Speaking to The Mirror, the 31-year-old explained: “I’m really spiritual when it comes to love. So, it kind of gets into your head and you look for what they have told you.”

“As time went on, there were people that I was dating and everyone I met I was thinking to myself ‘are you the one?’ but it ended up that none of them were ever that person.”

“I got another reading before and they told me to look out for a certain name. And ever since then, I hadn’t really found anyone with that name, but recently I found the person with that name. So, I’m just seeing how this one goes.”

The TV personality added: “I was told to look out for this person, and now he’s come along. So, I’m intrigued to say the least.”

Sophie admitted she felt pressure to settle down and be in a relationship after she turned thirty.

She said: “There’s a massive stigma around being 30. It’s like you’re expected to have a kid straight away, you have to have a house and be settled and I think that is such a bad thing to put out there in society.”

“Like, at 30, I feel like my life has just begun. I know who I am now, I know what I want. If I have a child now, I’m glad that the child will know this version of me and not the version in my twenties.”

“I’m really enjoying my thirties and I think it’s one of the best ages of my life,” the reality star confessed.

“I think when you’re in your twenties, you go through a lot of anxiety and you worry what people think of you and you think you need to be completely settled and have a steady, stable job.”

Sophie, who dated DJ Joel Corry from 2011 to 2017, previously admitted that she was looking to find love with someone outside of the spotlight.

Speaking to TOWIE’s Bobby Norris on Access All Areas, she said: “I don’t think I could do it, Bobby. I really don’t. I don’t want to be like, ‘So how much did you get paid for that Instagram post?’ Or, ‘What’s your call time today? What time do you wrap?’… I want to know what the banter has been on the building site.”