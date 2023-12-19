Gemma Owen distances herself from Love Island – despite raking in a HUGE sum of money since appearing on the show

Gemma Owen has brutally distanced herself from Love Island, despite raking in a huge sum of money since appearing on the show.

The 20-year-old immediately set up her own private company, OG Promotion, after the series which has been a huge success ever since.

And while she has the reality show to thank for some of her success, Gemma has taken a savage swipe at the show.

According to The Sun, the influencer has deleted all pictures and references to Love Island from her social media accounts.

Although she was in the top three of the series finale, she has made it clear that she wants her businesses to have no ties to the ITV show.

Gemma is clearly committed to making a name for herself in the business world without her reality star title hanging over her head.

Gemma currently owns OG Beachwear, is an ambassador for Holland Cooper Equestrian, has a jewellery collection with Abbott Lyon, and was reportedly paid just under £1 million for her deal with Pretty Little Thing.

Gemma was no stranger to the lifestyle of the rich and famous before she appeared on Love Island, as she is the daughter of football legend Michael Owen.

Before he retired from professional football in 2013, the sports star played for Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Newcastle and Stoke.

It’s obvious where she gets her work ethic from, as her dad has now gone on to pursue a career as a TV pundit, whilst also breeding and owning racehorses.

At the end of the financial year in March 2023, it was revealed that Gemma’s company generated an impressive £2,746 in profit every single week.

According to the reports, her company’s assets totalled a mind-blowing £210,740, £158,642 of which is cash.

In recent months, Gemma has been romantically linked to a number of sports stars.

In July, it was reported that the dressage rider had “grown close” to polo player Tommy Severn.

Two months later, the 20-year-old was linked Prince Naseem Hamed’s son Aadam after being spotted on a “date”.

However, in a recent red carpet interview with The Sun, she revealed the couple had split and said: “I’m absolutely single. I’m not dating anyone. I’m not in a relationship.”

“Yeah, I’m just living my best life on my own.”

The reality star has had the most public relationship with her previous ex-boyfriend, Luca Bish.

The dressage rider struck up a romance with Luca during Love Island 2022, and the pair went on to place runners-up in the final.

However, they called it quits just a few months later after a tumultuous relationship.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at PrettyLittleThing‘s Christmas Party in Dublin last year, Gemma admitted their break-up had been “challenging”.