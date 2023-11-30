Gemma Owen confirms her relationship status – after being linked to son of professional boxer

Gemma Owen has confirmed her relationship status.

The dressage rider struck up a romance with Luca Bish during Love Island 2022, and went on to placed runners-up.

However, they called it quits just a few months later.

In recent months, Gemma has been romantically linked to a number of sports stars.

In July, it was reported that the dressage rider had “grown close” to polo player Tommy Severn.

Two months later, The 20-year-old was linked Prince Naseem Hamed’s son Aadam after being spotted on a “date”.

The following month, eagle-eyed fans noticed Gemma and Welsh rugby player Louis Rees-Zammit had been liking each other’s Instagram posts.

When asked if she’s currently dating anyone, Gemma told The UK Sun: “I’m not, no. I’m not.”

“I’m absolutely single. I’m not dating anyone. I’m not in a relationship.”

“Yeah, I’m just living my best life on my own.”