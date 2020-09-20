Gemma Collins to give ‘deeply personal interview’ on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories

The former TOWIE star is set to open up about her toxic relationship with James Argent

Gemma Collins has sat down for a ‘deeply personal interview’ with Piers Morgan for his Life Stories series.

According to The Sun, the 39-year-old will shed light on her toxic relationship with James Argent, and her struggle to deal with his drug addiction.

The explosive interview was filmed on Friday over the course of six hours, but it’s not expected to air for another few months.

A source said: “It was an emotional rollercoaster and Gemma opened up to him about deeply personal subjects, including how toxic her relationship with Arg had become and some exes who were abusive to her.”

“It was a cathartic experience, though, and she’s proud of how far she’s come.”

Gemma and Arg split for good back in July, after she posted shocking texts on her Instagram account in which he called her a “hippo” and a “fat f**k”.

Earlier this year, Arg admitted he was a cocaine addict, and suffered two near-fatal overdoses at his home last year.

During one particular incident, Gemma called an ambulance to his house after his family feared he was dead.

