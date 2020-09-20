This is the perfect time for a skin refresh

The Top Places To Get A Facial Right Now

With more men and women suffering with ‘mascne’ aka a development of spots in the same area your mask is worn, now is the perfect time for a skin refresh.

This month we have rounded up the best places to get skin treatments from the perfect peels to fantastic facials.

Take a look:

Skin Smart Clinic

Located in the heart of Lucan Village, Dublin, Skin Smart Clinic specialises in a diverse range of skin care and laser treatments.

Suffering from the current “maskcne” also known as mask acne they have several options to treat and reduce breakouts.

Why not book in for a skin consultation with their skin experts to discuss your options?

The skilled and experienced aesthetic therapists will design a treatment program for your particular skin concerns using medical grade scientifically proven skin care.

If your skin concern is to target breakouts, dehydration or pigmentation we have a range of ZO Skin Health treatments to choose from.

They also offer a combination treatment called “acne attack” this treatment combines microdermabrasion a Neostrata skin peel and some pulsed light laser which reduces oil flow, kills bacterial on the skin and the blue light stimulates collagen production and improves the overall condition of the skin.

They have several options of treatments and skin care plans to treat different skin concerns and different skin types ranging from Micro needling to resurfacing lasers.

Purejoy Laser & Advance Skincare

Purejoy Laser & Advance Skincare opened its doors in 2000, and over the years has become a top skin specialist clinic in the heart of Galway.

Offering high end skin treatment with lasting results. All non invasive treatment with none to very little down time. Most treatments can be done on your lunch break or after work.

The clinic offers Fractional Laser Resurfacing with Frax1550, Skin Rejuvenation with IPL, plus Facial Thread Veins with Ndyag all on their Medical Grade Laser Machine Nordley by Candela.

Also with the top skincare brands AlumierMD, Image Skincare and Dermalogica they can correct, prevent or nourish any skins issues.

To get the full 365 approach to skin we have Advanced Nutrition Programme to treat the skin within, and New to Purejoy Jane Irdale minerial make up which complete the finish look of a health skin.

Oasis Beauty Day Spa and Skincare Clinic

Oasis Beauty Day Spa and Skincare Clinic, located in Smithfield Dublin 7, is a well-established skincare clinic that offers advanced aesthetic face and body treatment 7 days a week.

The clinic won The Best Beauty Salon 2018 Global Award on The World Luxury Spa Awards which was the first time ever in this category for the salon from Ireland to win such a prestigious award.

A visit to Oasis Beauty is a guarantee of experiencing the latest developments in cosmetology in a relaxing and luxurious atmosphere.

The senior team of skincare therapists can advise on the wide range of face treatments in order to deal with skin condition like acne, pigmentation, dehydration or in general to rejuvenate and to restore the skin.

In the current covid-19 situation, where many clients are struggling with acne spots caused by constant face cover, the clinic offers tailored approach that may consist of chemical peels, microneedling (to treat post acne scars and marks), microdermabrasion, hydrafacial or manual extractions facial.

Dublin Skin and Laser Clinic

The Dublin Skin and Laser Clinic will be celebrating their 7th birthday next month and are delighted to have won many prestigious 5 star awards during that time.

They have won the 5-star award from Phorest every year, which is awarded to only a small amount of clinics each year.

Their staff have worked both in Ireland and in the USA are some of the most experienced in the industry.

Dublin Skin and Laser Clinic have an extensive range of chemical peels from both Alumier and Reform (developed by an Irish dermatologist) to treat everything from Acne, Rosacea, Pigmentation, Lines and Wrinkles and Rejuvenation.

They also offer Laser Hair removal, Plasma Elite Skin tightening, Microdermabrasion, Laser Lipo, Viora Radio Frequency and much more.

Get a Steam and Clean Facial for Only €60. Right now they also have special offers on their Radiant Retinol Alumnier Facial for €60 and Dermaplaning for €85.