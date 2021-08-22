Gemma Collins sparks rumours she’s engaged to Rami Hawash

Gemma Collins has sparked rumours she’s engaged to Rami Hawash.

The TOWIE star recently rekindled her romance with her 45-year-old beau, who she was engaged to prior to their split in 2014.

In photos published by MailOnline, the TV personality and her beau were spotted on a date night, with Gemma wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Goss.ie have contacted Gemma’s rep for comment.

Gemma and Rami first dated from 2011 until 2014, and were engaged prior to their split.

Last week, Gemma paid tribute to her beau on his birthday, and hinted at their plans to get married.

Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old wrote: “You are my DESTINY 💫❤️ wishing you a VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE ❤️💫 you still take my breath away when I look at you just like the first night I met you down the king will in Chigwell 😂”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins)

“The timing wasn’t right then but the universe put us back together….. and I didn’t expect it one bit, just as I was really happy being alone and content you rocked back up ⬆️ alright ram 🤪”

“I never see it coming but thank you for making me so happy ❤️ you bring me PEACE ☮️ to my life and soul and allow me to just be me ☮️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAM ❤️ maybe Lionel will sing this at the wedding 💒 😝 it was you all along ❤️” she added.