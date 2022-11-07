Gemma Collins reveals the REAL reason she quit I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here

Gemma Collins has revealed the REAL reason she quit I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The TOWIE star appeared on the hit ITV show back in 2014, but she only lasted three days in the Australian jungle before deciding to quit.

The 41-year-old, who struggled with the Bushtucker trials and the lack of food on the show, has since revealed she was “robbed and physically attacked” just hours before her stint in the jungle.

She took to Instagram on Monday to share her story, just hours after the new season of the show kicked off.

The TV personality wrote: “Wishing everyone the best of luck in the jungle this season loved @boygeorgeofficial and all the camp mates seem fabulous 🐍 ”

“My time was short in the jungle not many people know that I was robbed and physically attacked 24 hours before leaving for Australia 🇦🇺 ”

“I didn’t want to let anyone down so I still went however I was in a terrible state and shock as you can imagine and couldn’t see it through I took lots of stick over it but if you was robbed and attacked and then sent into the jungle I’m sure you would have struggled too , I would never let anyone destroy my dreams again ✨”

Taking to the comment section of the post, fans begged Gemma to give the show another go for the upcoming All-Star series.

One wrote: “Ohhhh Gemma I feel we need to try and get you back in there ✈️🤣🙌🏽”

Another commented: “please go back in immediately,” while a third penned: “All-stars Gemma TV gold girl 🔥❤️ my all time favourite TV Gal 😍”

Gemma was one of I’m A Celeb’s most memorable campmates.

She was left in tears before she even entered the camp, refusing to take the helicopter to the Australian outback.

During her short time on the show, Gemma hilariously self-diagnosed herself with malaria and claimed she was close to death due to starvation.