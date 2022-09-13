Gemma Collins responds to rumours she’s split from fiancé Rami Hawash

Gemma Collins has responded to rumours she’s split from fiancé Rami Hawash.

The TOWIE star, 41, sparked concern earlier this week after she spoke about “not needing a man” in an Instagram Live.

The TV personality shared an old interview with pop icon Cher, in which she said: “I love men, I think that men are the coolest, but you don’t really need them to live.”

The famous quote continues: “My mum said to me, ‘You know sweetheart, one day you should settle down and marry a rich man’. I said, ‘Mum, I am a rich man’.”

“My experience with men is great because I pick them because I like them, I don’t need them.”

However, Gemma later confirmed she and Remi are still going strong, as she shared a sweet snap with her husband-to-be on her Instagram Stories.

Gemma and Rami first dated in 2011, and they were engaged before they split in 2014.

They rekindled their romance last year, and got re-engaged at the end of 2021.