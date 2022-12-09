Gemma Collins postpones wedding to fiancé Rami Hawash

Gemma Collins has postponed her wedding to her fiancé Rami Hawash.

The former TOWIE star got engaged to the 48-year-old earlier this year, and the pair were due to wed in 2023.

However, the couple have since decided to postpone their nuptials amid the cost of living crisis.

When asked if she was planning her wedding, Gemma told The UK Mirror: “Nah, not at all.”

“Because I just think it ain’t the time to be spending like millions on a wedding you know?”

“It’s not the time, it will happen, to be honest my life is always like I’m on the stage anyway.”

“So when I get married I’ll probably just do it in peace and quiet.”

Gemma and Rami first met back in 2011 and began dating in 2013.

That same year, Rami made a number of appearances on TOWIE and they later announced their engagement; however, they split several weeks later.

The 48-year-old proposed to the former TOWIE star again last December.