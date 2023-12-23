Gemma Collins bravely opens up about her fertility struggles

Gemma Collins has bravely opened up about her fertility struggles.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star has previously revealed that she has suffered three heartbreaking miscarriages in recent years.

The 42-year-old has been engaged to her beau Rami Hawash since the beginning of 2022 and has been open about their struggles to fall pregnant.

Gemma told the MailOnline that she has always wanted to be a mother and told the publication that she had an appointment booked with her doctor last week, however it was sadly cancelled.

“Well, I was meant to have an appointment the other day and the doctor cancelled, so I’m starting it picking it up again in February. Hopefully, in 2024, The GC’s child will be born.”

“I’m going to have it at the Portland [private hospital]. I’m going to do a press call.”

She continued: “I saw David Beckham out there when Victoria had the baby. And I’ll be sending me out to say mother and child are doing well, and then I’ll appear like the Royals do.”

“I mean, my child is going to be a gift from God. Everyone’s wanted me to have a baby for so long, haven’t they?”

Gemma then revealed that she is still in the very early stages of her fertility journey.

She said: “There’s nothing to say at the minute. We’re literally at the very, very first stage, and, hopefully, but yeah.”

“Definitely we’ll be giving birth next year at the Portland Hospital. I mean, I’ve got to let the legendary blood live on.”

“I just think I’m at a time in my life. It’s the right time, so let’s see. If it’s meant to be, it would be,” she added.

Gemma’s fertility journey became apparent in 2017 during an episode of TOWIE.

She was told at age 36 that she could not freeze her eggs and had a low egg count.

This then meant Gemma’s fertility options would be limited.

Gemma has been dating her fiancée since 2013, after meeting back in 2011.