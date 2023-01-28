Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez spark rumours they’ve secretly tied the knot

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have sparked rumours they’ve secretly tied the knot.

The couple first met back in 2017 when the Hollyoaks actress competed on Strictly Come Dancing.

Gorka proposed to his longtime love on Valentine’s Day 2021.

Gemma and Gorka postponed their wedding last year due to their busy schedules.

The DJ previously revealed their willingness to elope if it came to it, telling OK! magazine: “There have been a few times now where we’ve driven past a registry office and said, ‘Shall we just go in and do it? Yeah, let’s do it!'”

Eagle-eyed fans have since spotted a clue that the couple may have secretly tied the knot.

The Hollyoaks star shared a series of snaps of their newly-decorate kitchen, and her followers spotted two mugs on the shelf.

Sparking marriage rumours, the two mugs were inscribed with the words Mr and Mrs.

Gemma and Gorka first child together Mia in 2019, and Gorka proposed to his longtime love on Valentine’s Day 2021. Earlier this month, the couple announced they were expecting their second child together. Alongside a series of black-and-white photos showing her baby bump, the former EastEnders star wrote: “Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I’ve officially ‘popped.’ 😂. “ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Atkinson (@glouiseatkinson) “Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year 💙,” Gemma continued to write. “We feel so incredibly blessed and Grateful to be on this journey again.” “Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she’s adamant he’s going to be called Barbie. 😂💙.”