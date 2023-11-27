Gaz Beadle ‘dad-shamed’ after ex Emma McVey’s shock confession

Gaz Beadle has been “dad-shamed” after his ex Emma McVey made a shock confession.

The former couple, who parted ways last month, share two children together – son Chester, five, and daughter Primrose, three.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Emma shared snaps with their children, writing: “The strength these two give me is a strength I never knew I had 🤍.”

“Somedays are good, somedays are really hard. Doing this alone 6 nights a week, trying to heal, trying to work, planning both their birthdays and Christmas in the space of 6 weeks, the mental load alone seriously sends my head into a fuzz most days,” Emma confessed.

“The guilt eats me alive that my children won’t have the two parent household that I always imagined for them, but I know a happy house is more important.”

“To anyone else going through this right now my advice is take it day by day, and if that’s too much, hour by hour 🖤.”

A host of Emma’s followers were shocked to learn that Gaz only has their children one night a week, but the mum-of-two has since turned comments off the post.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to address her followers’ outrage, Emma said: “I have never and will never take money from their dad. I have always paid 50/50 if not more of everything we have.”

“We separated for so so many reasons of which I do not need to air because I wouldn’t want the kids growing up with it all over the internet.”

“A lot has happened that won’t be spoken about, so please do not judge me and think you know my situation.”

“Just because I don’t cry on my socials and tell you all doesn’t mean I haven’t been going through hell.”

Gaz shocked fans last month when he confirmed he had split from his model wife during an Instagram Q&A.

After a fan asked, “It’s personal, but are you & Emma still together?” the Geordie Shore star responded, “Hey, no we actually separated about 3 weeks ago.”

“We are still friends, there is no bad blood or anything and we have worked out the best way of doing it for the kids, which for me and Emma is always gunna be the most important thing,” he continued.

“We both deserve to be happy as well as being parents.”

The UK Sun previously reported that Emma was “blindsided” by Gaz announcing their split on social media.

A source told the outlet: “She [Emma] felt it was a little bit unfair to her and the fans to just so casually drop it when they have been together so long.”

“Emma is really savvy and has a good business head so has been preparing for life on her own. She already has a huge following and will be making the most of that in the future.”

Gaz and Emma started dating in 2016, and got engaged two years later.

The former couple tied the knot at Merrydale Manor in Chesire on July 9, 2021, with 90 guests in attendance.

