Gary Barlow drops MAJOR hint that Take That will reunite with all five band members

Gary Barlow drops MAJOR hint that Take That will reunite with all...

Gary Barlow has teased that Take That will reunite with all five of the band members.

The singer formed the band along with Howard Donald, Robbie Williams, Mark Owen and Jason Orange in 1990, with Gary, Mark and Howard performing as a trio since 2014.

Speaking to The Mirror, Gary hinted at the possibility of all the band getting back together, saying: “I think there will [be a reunion].”

“You don’t know what’s going to happen from record to record and it’s lovely. It’s a very safe place Take That.

“It’s a lovely environment. It feels like a safe haven. It’s a place to go back to when you’ve done a bit of playing around and it’s time to go home,” he added.

The band reunited for a virtual concert during lockdown, with each bandmate performing from their own homes, although Jason Orange did not attend.

Last month, Robbie shared his plans to start a new band, 25 years after quitting Take That.

Speaking on Instagram Live, the 46-year-old told fans he’s teaming up with Australian songwriters Flynn Francis and Tim Metcalfe for the “passion project”.

The Rock DJ singer said: “Little project that I’ve got going on with a couple of friends of mine, Flynn Francis and Tim Metcalfe. We’re forming a band everyone.”

“I’ve got songs coming out that will not be under the name of Robbie Williams.”