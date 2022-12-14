Freddie Flintoff’s son issues health update on the Top Gear star after horror crash

Freddie Flintoff was airlifted to hospital on Tuesday, after he was involved in a horror car crash while filming Top Gear.

The incident occurred at the show’s test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

It was reported at the time that the former professional cricketer’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Freddie’s son Corey has since issued an update on the Top Gear star’s health as he recovers in hospital.

The 16-year-old told MailOnline: “He’s OK. I’m not too sure what happened but he is lucky to be alive.”

“It was a pretty nasty crash. It is shocking. We are all shocked but just hope he’s going to be OK.”

On Tuesday night, a BBC spokesperson confirmed the Top Gear star had been hurt in the crash.

They said: “Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning – with crew medics attending the scene immediately.”

“He has been taken to hospital for further treatment, and we will confirm more details in due course,” they added.

The father-of-four began co-hosting Top Gear in October 2018, alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

Freddie was involved in a minor car accident in February 2019, when he crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

In September of the same year, the presenter crashed again while driving a three-wheel vehicle at a reported speed of 124mph during filming for Top Gear at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire.

The 45-year-old walked away from that incident unharmed.

Former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond was involved in a serious crash at the same airfield in 2006, leaving him in a coma for two weeks.

He returned to the show the following year.