Former TOWIE star Elliot Wright and his wife Sadie expecting their second child together

Elliot Wright and his wife Sadie have announced they are expecting their second child together.

The former TOWIE star married Sadie in October 2017, and the couple are already parents to a 2-year-old son named William James.

The happy news comes after the “hardest year” in Elliott’s life, after the death of his father and his restaurant in Marbella burning down.

The 41-year-old told OK! Magazine: “I’ve probably had the worst year of my life and probably the worst I’m ever going to have. At the start of this year I unfortunately lost my father and then my restaurant burned down 11 days after I buried my dad.”

“I’ve always been a positive person and I’m trying to look at the positives. I said to Sadie, ‘My dad sent us an angel.’ We’re taking the positives out of that.”

“It’s something to look forward to now. It’s positive baby steps with rebuilding the restaurant and we’ve got the baby to look forward to. From a very dark tunnel, we’ve seen the light and are heading towards it,” he added.

“My first thought was my dad, and my dad’s not going to know this baby. But then I thought, he sent this baby down to me.”

Sharing an update on his restaurant, Elliott said: “I’ve got 35 builders on site some days and I’m hell-bent on reopening it and making it bigger and better than ever.”

“I’ve taken it as a challenge and I’m so excited for the reopening, because it’s enabled me to do things I couldn’t before.”

