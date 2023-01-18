Former TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong announces she’s expecting her second child

Danielle Armstrong has announced she’s expecting her second child with her husband Tommy Edney.

The former TOWIE star shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers on Tuesday night.

She wrote: “𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝟐… 𝐎𝐡 𝐖𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐧’𝐭 𝐖𝐚𝐢𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮 🤍✨”

“We are absolutely over the moon 🌙 that we will be adding another bubba to our family summer 2023 ☀️ 🫶🏻 @tommyedney”

“I know Orla is going to be the most amazing Big Sister 👧🏼,” the 34-year-old added.

A host of famous faces rushed to the comment section to congratulate Danielle on her pregnancy.

Love Island star Maura Higgins wrote: “Ahhh congratulations 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Ferne McCann commented: “Yayyyyyyyyy we are so excited❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ the best news”

Kate Ferdinand wrote: “Fabulous news, congratulations my darling ❤️❤️❤️”, and Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison added: “Congratulations beautiful!!!! I’m so happy for you all 😍”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Edney (@daniellearmstrong88)

Danielle and Tom welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Orla Mae Edney, back in May 2020.

The couple tied the knot in September last year.