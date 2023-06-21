Former Love Island star reacts to rumours of Kady McDermott’s return to the villa

Rykard Jenkins has reacted to rumours that Kady McDermott will make her return to the Love Island villa.

Rykard starred alongside Kady in the 2016 series of Love Island, where she struck up a romance with her now ex-boyfriend Scott Thomas and finished in third place.

Last weekend, it was reported that the 27-year-old would follow in Adam Collard’s footsteps and re-enter the villa as an “ultimate bombshell”.

Speaking to The UK Sun, Rykard said: “The show is moving in the right direction by bringing favourites back. The public has been wanting this for years.”

“Her arrival will be good; however, I don’t think she will genuinely bounce off anyone unless they bring in a veteran islander from a different country so they are on same level.”

“Kady will be more mature and aware, but entertaining as ever! I can’t wait to watch her.”

On Friday, it was reported that Kady is set to make her return to the Love Island villa.

A source told MailOnline: “Kady was a fantastic Islander in 2016. She made brilliant television and bosses are hoping she can recreate the same magic in the villa this summer.

“She’s also still looking for love so for Kady the hope is that she can finally find the man of her dreams.”

“Olivia and Alex [Bowen] and Nathan [Massey] and Cara [Delahoyde] from her series are happy, in love, and even have families of their own,” the insider added.

“Kady, especially now she’s older and wiser when it comes to dating, is longing for the same fairytale ending.”

The news comes after Kady split from her on-off boyfriend Myles Barnett for good in 2021.

She also enjoyed a brief romance with Aston Villa footballer Matty Cash last year, but they also ended up going their separate ways.

