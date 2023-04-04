Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death has been revealed

Christine McVie’s cause of death has been revealed.

The Fleetwood Mac sadly passed away aged 79 on November 30 after a “short illness”.

According to The Blast, the vocalist’s official cause of death has been ruled as an ischaemic stroke.

The star passed away aged 79 in November 2022 💔 https://t.co/j4AZmrzBbv — OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) April 4, 2023

Ischaemic strokes occur when blood flow is restricted to the brain by blood clots which form in areas where arteries have been narrowed.

Christine’s secondary cause of death was cancer, per the publication.

The late 79-year-old’s cancer was a “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin” – meaning the cancer had spread in her body, but the origin of the tumours was unknown.

Following the news of Christine’s death, Fleetwood Mac released a collective statement, which read: There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.”

“She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her.”

“Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”