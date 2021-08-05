First look: Love Island stars enjoy movie night with a SERIOUS twist

Viewers are in for another dramatic episode of Love Island tonight.

On Wednesday night, the results of the public vote were revealed, and the three couples who were voted the least compatible were at risk of being dumped.

Tyler & Clarisse, Sam & Mary, and Hugo & Amy received the fewest votes, and tonight, their fellow Islanders will have to choose which girl and which boy they want to save.

After the dramatic dumping, the remaining Islanders will be treated to a movie night with a twist.

The girls and boys will compete in a quiz, and the winning team gets to pick which movie clip they want to see.

Instead of Hollywood movie scenes, the contestants will get to see clips of themselves during their time in the villa – which is sure to cause some serious drama.

Watch all the drama unfold on Love Island tonight on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player at 9pm.