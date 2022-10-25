First I’m A Celeb contestant ‘confirmed’ as stars start to arrive in Australia

Chris Moyles has landed in Australia ahead of the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The radio DJ was linked to the line-up last month, and his presence Down Under has appeared to confirm he’s heading into the jungle.

While The Sun snapped photos of Chris arriving at an airport in Australia, the broadcaster refused to reveal if he’s taking part in I’m A Celeb.

It’s understood the new series will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media One on Sunday, November 6.

The programme will air earlier than usual this year due to the World Cup.

The show will return to its Australian location for the first time since 2019, after travel restrictions forced ITV to film the series at Gwrych Castle in Wales in 2020 and 2021.

The line-up for this season has not yet been announced, but a host of famous faces have been linked to the show.

According to The Sun, former rugby player Mike Tindall, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara, will enter the jungle this year.

A source told the outlet: “It’s a massive coup. Mike has had a box seat for some of the most important moments in royal history for generations.”

“He is sure to be discreet, but his sheer presence means this series will be an absolute must-watch,” the source continued.

Love Island star Olivia Attwood, Gogglebox star Babatúndé Aléshé, singer Boy George, and Hollyoaks star Owen Warner have also all reportedly signed up for the upcoming series.

As well as the 2022 series of I’m A Celeb, there is an All Stars series of the show in the works, which will air next year.