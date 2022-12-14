Ferne McCann opens up about ‘incredibly difficult months’ following voice note scandal

Ferne McCann has opened up about some “incredibly difficult months”, following her voice note scandal.

The 32-year-old has been accused of sending a string of “nasty” voice messages; firstly about her longtime friend and former TOWIE co-star Sam Faiers.

She was then accused of sending further “vile” voice messages, this time about her ex-boyfriend Arthur Colllins’ acid attack victim Sophie Hall.

Ferne took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to open up about how meditation has helped her though a “difficult” time in her life.

She wrote: “From my meditation, I really focused on just connecting with the stillness. The stillness in my mind & body. It’s not always easy but I didn’t want to complicate it.”

“I felt and feel so calm & for the first time after some incredibly difficult month I felt positive.”

The mum-of-one continued: “This morning was such a reminder for me to surrender to the here & now. Just be & commit a little harder to those moments that you know will benefit you the most.”

“This is your sign to do something today that will lighten your mood. Take care of yourself.”

It comes weeks after Ferne issued an apology to victims of her ex Arthur’s acid attack, as she addressed her leaked voice note scandal for the first time.

In a statement shared to Instagram, she wrote: “I am aware that people will have a number of questions about the voice messages being put into the public domain and purportedly sent by me.”

“I feel I have no choice but to address these — to the extent that I can as there are restrictions on me.”

“Most importantly I want to apologise to all the victims of Arthur Collins’ abhorrent actions in 2017 that they have to relive that night and the pain that followed because this matter is again in the public domain.”

“Arthur Collins’ crimes created genuine victims, so I am not trying to portray myself as one,” Ferne continued.

“I am unable to say much because there are important and significant legal proceedings that prevent me from setting the record straight at this stage.”

“What I can say is that the voice messages that are being released are manipulated; edited and taken entirely out of context.”

“Even so, I will have said things that are untrue, and I did not believe – but I did so to protect my family and myself from serious harm and in the face of significant threats.”

Ferne’s apology came after an anonymous Instagram account with the handle @ladywhistledown released an audio clip, and said: “This is the real Ferne talking about the acid victims.”

“This is disgusting and vile that she could ever talk about innocent victims. What a disgrace of a woman,” the account continued.

At the time, @ladywhistledown195 claimed that the voice is that of Ferne’s, discussing the victim entering a beauty pageant and wearing a dress made from recycled headlines about the attack.

The voice says: “I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. The silly b**** has made a dress, a papier-mâché dress out of the newspaper cuttings from the event.”

“She’ll probably win it I’m not gonna lie, only because the event and the awards that she has entered or beauty competition, whatever it is, they’re probably loving all this free press for their event so they’ll probably fix it, she’ll win it,” the voice continues. “She is one ugly f**king c***.”

Ferne shares five-year-old daughter Sunday with her ex-boyfriend Arthur.

In April 2017, he threw acid in a packed nightclub and was subsequently sentenced to 20 years in prison for the attack, which blinded two people and injured 18 others.

Ferne has since moved on and announced her engagement to boyfriend Lorri Haines back in July.