Fashion blogger ‘ready for a relationship’ confirmed for Love Island 2021

Kaz Kamwi has been confirmed for the 2021 season of Love Island.

The 26-year-old fashion blogger revealed she’s “ready to be in a relationship” and is hoping to find love in the villa.

The Essex native said: “I’m fun, dramatic, spontaneous. Friendly as well. Light-hearted. Life is a party – I’m not the mum in the group, my friends are not looking at me to look after them!”

Opening up about the worst date she’s ever been on, Kaz said: “A guy asked me out for dinner and he was ‘mystery dining’ the restaurant.”

“I will never get over the fact that he made me pay, while he got to eat for free and he made me sit there while he did his review.”

Kaz is the fourth female contestant confirmed for the show, alongside former glamour model Shannon Singh, former beauty pageant queen Sharon Gaffka and Nando’s waitress Liberty Poole.

They will join engineer Jake Cornish, PE teacher Hugo Hammond, luxury events host Aaron Francis in Majorca – where the show will be filmed from starting on June 28.