Fans express concern for Ekin-Su and Davide’s relationship after cryptic post

Fans have expressed concern for Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti’s relationship after she liked a cryptic post.

The fan-favourite couple won Love Island 2022.

In February, they sparked engagement rumours with a series of romantic snaps, but later shut down speculation that Davide had popped the question.

Earlier this month, Ekin-Su liked a cryptic tweet, which read: “Distance is my new answer to disrespect. I no longer react, I no longer argue, I no longer dive into drama. I simply remove my presence.”

She liked another which read: “People be turning out to be exactly who they said they wasn’t.”

The Turkish actress also cryptically tweeted: “Some song lyrics really hit me hard..,” and “Life is matter of choices, and every choice you make makes you… 🤘🏻.”

Life is matter of choices, and every choice you make makes you.. 🤘🏻 — Ekin Su (@ekinsuofficial) April 4, 2023

Fans flurried to reply to Ekin-Su’s cryptic tweet, asking if she was doing okay.

One Twitter user said: “Hope your all good ❤️,” while a second said: “I really hope all is okay.”

A third wrote: “hope your doing ok angel,” and a fourth chimed in: “💯 %. Hope your ok my lovely. Xx.”

Some song lyrics really hit me hard… — Ekin Su (@ekinsuofficial) April 3, 2023

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie on the red carpet at The Gossies 2023 last month, Ekin-Su and Davide responded to those who have accused them of being a “fake couple”.

Davide told us at the time: “Everyone has got an opinion. We are happy where we are, we are living our life, we found each other.”

“We don’t really care about a few people spreading their opinions. I feel like most of the people know who we are and know the love that is between me and Ekin, and that’s all that matters.”