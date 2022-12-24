Fans are convinced Molly-Mae Hague has already given birth.

The Love Island star her pregnancy in September, and later revealed she’s expecting a baby girl with her beau Tommy Fury.

On Friday night, Molly-Mae took to her Instagram story to share a video of Tommy hanging Christmas decorations in their bedroom.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the couple had three stockings hung up – theorising they may have already welcomed their daughter to the world.

Earlier this week, Molly-Mae shared a video of herself and Tommy putting up their Christmas tree.

On the tree, the couple hung three similar decorations which read: “Mummy”, “Daddy”, and “Special Little Girl”.

Ahead of the arrival of their first child, the PrettyLittleThing creative director bought her “dream car” – a Mercedes-AMG G 63 Magno Edition which is said to have set her back £193,000.

Speaking in a recent YouTube video, Molly-Mae said: “I’m joining you today from my new car… I’ve only waited for this moment for literally over a year now.”

“I don’t do vision boards, but it’s been on my goals list for a while and I have been desperate to tick it off… and now I have.”

Molly-Mae revealed everything in the car was picked by her, including the seats and the colour of the steering wheel.

She said: “This has been my dream car for literally years and years. I feel so lucky and happy.”

“It was probably about a year ago that I made a plan to give my Range Rover to my sister because I grew so attached to my last car that I really, really didn’t want to get rid of it when I got this car.”

“However, I had planned to gift it to my sister before I found out I was pregnant. How do I explain this? If I wasn’t pregnant and didn’t have a lot of other things to be spending money on maybe I would have still given her my car…”

“But I decided in the end to sell my car, which was very sad. I still got Zoe a new car – she’s upgraded to an Audi. I didn’t give her the Range Rover. I wanted to give it her so I could still see it but I just had to put my sensible hat on.”

