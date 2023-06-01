Fans are convinced Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray are about to get married.

The Little Mix star and her footballer beau, who got engaged in 2020, are currently on holidays in Jamaica with their twins.

Leigh-Anne took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet family snap from their destination holiday, and fans think she and Andre will tie the knot in the Caribbean country.

The singer captioned the post: “We home 🇯🇲 haven’t felt this whole in a while. Quality family time doesn’t come often so I’ve been enjoying every second.”

“Slide 2 the bubbas saw the sea for the first time in a year, cautious at first but they are full on water babies now and that makes me so happy 😩🥰”

One fan commented on the post: “Hun be honest with us, are you getting married? 🥺🥹”

A second fan replied: “she def is. the whole team is in jamaica!!!”

It comes just weeks after Leigh-Anne celebrated her hen party at a tropical location.

The bride-to-be was joined by her former Little Mix co-star Jade Thirlwall and close friends at the lavish party.

Alongside a video of the hen, she wrote on Instagram: “We made a fricken movie, the hen of dreams 🥹 I love these women more then humanly possible ❤️ and shit I’m getting married y’al 😩😍🥹”

Leigh-Anne and Andre have been together since 2016.

The couple got engaged in May 2020, and welcomed their twins the following August.

They have not yet revealed the names or genders of their twins.