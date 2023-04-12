Fans are convinced Ferne McCann has dropped a major hint about the gender of her second child.

Last month, the former TOWIE star announced she’s expecting a baby with her fiancé Lorri Haines.

At the time the 32-year-old revealed she found out she was pregnant following a romantic trip to India with her beau, and said she “just knew” she was expecting.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ferne shared a snap of her growing baby bump in a black bikini as she soaked up the sun.

The 32-year-old penned: “I wonder who you are little soul. We cannot wait to meet you ✨💙.”

“The female body never fails to amaze me. In this second pregnancy I’ve gone to pick myself apart about my bump shape, my size, my boobs.”

“But every time I try to catch myself. For now this body is the home for this little bubba and for that I am in awe of my body.”

Fans are convinced that Ferne’s use of the blue heart emoji indicates that she’s expecting a baby boy.

One Instagram user wrote: “Is the blue heart saying your having a baby boy?😍.”

A second said: “Definitely a boy! Not sure if you’ve already found out by the 💙.”

A third penned: “💙 nice to have one of each.”

Ferne and Lorri got engaged last July after six months of dating.

The former TOWIE star shares a five-year-old daughter, named Sunday, with her ex Arthur Collins.

Meanwhile Lorri has a six-year-old son from a previous relationship.