Fans are ALL saying the same thing as Stacey Solomon shares sweet new family photo

Fans are all saying the same thing after Stacey Solomon shared a sweet new family photo.

The Loose Women star welcomed her fifth child, which is her third with her husband Joe Swash, last month.

The couple, who already share a son named Rex and a daughter named Rose, named their newborn daughter Rose.

Earlier this week, the 33-year-old shared a gorgeous photo of her family of six – and fans all said the same thing.

Instagram users who have followed Stacey for a while noticed that Rex, who usual sports long blonde locks, had his hair chopped.

One Instagram user penned: “Rex is so grown up all of a sudden 💙,” while a second said: “You all look gorgeous! REX YOUR HAIR!! 😭🥹… so grown up 😍.”

A third wrote: “Rex looking all grown up with his haircut 🥹 Beautiful Family Photo @staceysolomon 💜🫶🏼,” while a fourth commented: “How grown up is Rex looking?! ♥️.”

Rex was born on May 23, 2019, and Rose was born on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4, 2021.

The former Queen of the Jungle is also mum to Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships.

Meanwhile Joe shares 15-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.