Fan falls from balcony during Harry Styles concert

There was serious concern for a fan at a Harry Styles concert over the weekend, after they fell from a balcony into the crowd below.

The 28-year-old was performing at Glasgow’s Ibrox Stadium on Saturday night to a crowd of 50,000 fans when disaster struck.

Police Scotland have confirmed a man fell from the Club Deck, which is on the third tier of seating in the stadium, and medics rushed to the scene.

The fan’s current condition is still unknown, with a spokesperson for Police Scotland telling The Mirror: “Officers were made aware of a man falling from a club deck at a premises on Edmiston Drive, Glasgow at around 10.15 pm on Saturday, 11 June 2022.”

Police also confirmed to the outlet that there were “no suspicious circumstances involved”.

After the concert, fans who witnessed the incident shared their concern for the man on Twitter.

One user wrote: “Y’all.. at the Glasgow Harry Styles concert I literally watched someone fall from the balcony. It was so f*****g scary. But my sister saw him talking to security after so we think he’s okay.”

Another fan said: “Happened right in front of me was so shocked.”

While a third fan wrote: “Sadly we saw someone fall from the club deck at Harry Styles tonight in Glasgow. Praying they are ok”.

The former One Direction star will bring his Love On Tour show to Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on June 22, where he’ll be supported by Arlo Parks.