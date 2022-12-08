EXCLUSIVE! Love Island’s Indiyah Polack reveals her Christmas plans after moving in with Dami Hope

Indiyah Polack has revealed her Christmas plans, after moving in with her Irish boyfriend Dami Hope.

The couple met on the 2022 series of Love Island and after weeks of navigating a long-distance relationship, they moved into their first home together in London last month.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, Indiyah revealed she is returning to Ireland later this month to spend some time with Dami’s family, before they return home to spend their first Christmas together.

Speaking to us at PrettyLittleThing’s Christmas Party in Dublin on Thursday evening, the former hotel waitress said: “Our first Christmas together!”

“We’re going to spend the 21st until the 23rd in Ireland with his parents, and then the 24th at mine, and Christmas Day morning at ours. In the evening we’ll probably go back to my mum’s.

Indiyah also told us that despite moving in together weeks ago, she and Dami have not yet spent a night in their new home yet.

She said: “It’s crazy, but you know we haven’t actually spent the night yet? We’ve been so busy with work and we want to do our first night together so I was like ok, I’ll wait for you to come back from work/holidays and then we’ll spend the night together.”

When asked about how they found the long-distance before moving in together, Indiyah admitted: “It was hard, because we spent so much time with each other doing work and then when you’re going home and not to each other, it’s like ‘Ugh’.”

“It does get difficult. But that’s what social media is there for. We text, FaceTime, and have that support.”

Check out some of our chat with Indiyah below:

EXCLUSIVE! Indiyah Polack reveals she and her boyfriend Dami Hope STILL haven’t spent the night together in their new home 😱 The Love Island stars moved in together three weeks ago, after months of long-distance 🏠❤️ pic.twitter.com/xtYfgBtqIK — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) December 7, 2022